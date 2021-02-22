expand
February 22, 2021

Twins lay plans to host fans at Target Field despite virus

By Associated Press

Published 9:02 am Monday, February 22, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS  — While the Minnesota Twins are working out in Florida, the club back in Minneapolis is laying plans to bring twins back to Target Field this season.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports the team is hoping to persuade state officials that they can safely host about 10,000 fans, or about 25% of the park’s capacity, for each game.

The team hopes that number can increase throughout the season as more Minnesotans are vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Crowd size is up to Gov. Tim Walz, who has talked eagerly about wanting to attend Twins games this season. But spokesman Teddy Tschann told the Star Tribune that Walz isn’t ready to commit to a number of fans for the home opener April 8.

The Twins are already working on admitting fans safely at their spring base in Fort Myers, Fla. Fans will prepay for parking and use packets instead of pumps for things like ketchup and mustard. All drinks will be covered up, and unused seats will be tied upright so fans don’t use them.

The Twins are planning about 25% capacity at their spring stadium.

Target Field plans include selling tickets in packages of two and four, with groups sitting at least 6 feet away from others. Groups won’t be allowed to combine and sit together. And masks would be required except when eating and drinking.

