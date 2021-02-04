expand
February 5, 2021

Hormel Historic Home’s Photo provided

Tune into the Old Time Radio Show

By Daily Herald

Published 8:21 am Thursday, February 4, 2021

The Hormel Historic Home and Matchbox Children’s Theatre are inviting people to enjoy a vintage radio program production from the comfort of your home. 

In an effort to reach an audience during the pandemic when attending live performances has not been advisable, Matchbox Children’s Theater is producing entertainment reflective of radio theater programs which were popular from the 1920s to 1950s.  Although Matchbox excels in producing theater for young people, the Hormel Historic Home saw this as a great opportunity to bring to life a form of entertainment that enhanced the lives of families many years ago.  

The Hormel Historic Home will also give people the opportunity to view the broadcast through Zoom.

Producing the shows in the Hormel Historic Home allows the production to be executed with a small in person audience and an unlimited number of online viewers. 

Part of the HHH mission is to provide educational programming for all ages so being a part of this historic theatrical format is resurrecting an activity that the Hormel family might have participated in.

Two shows will be performed each featuring 6-7 actors: 

  • Saturday, March 13, 7 p.m.  “Through the Looking Glass”
  • Friday, March 26, 7 p.m.  “Broadway’s My Beat: The Howard Crawford Murder”

Cost is $10 per household through Zoom and concessions will be delivered to each participant prior to the show. Tickets are available on the HHH website at www.hormelhistorichome.org/calendartickets.html

Sponsors include Primrose Retirement Center, Seniors Helping Seniors, The Style Lounge, The Spam Museum and Sweet Reads Book & Candy Store.

 

