February 10, 2021

The Great PTTP Challenge postponed again due to cold temperatures

By Daily Herald

Published 8:13 am Tuesday, February 9, 2021

With continuing extreme cold winter temperatures, The Great Paint the Town Pink Challenge has been rescheduled to Saturday, Feb. 20. Organizers want the event to be fun and safe for participants; however, sub-zero temperatures are again forecasted for Saturday, Feb. 13, prompting the decision to postpone again.

The event will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Feb. 20. Cost is $20 per car and includes all challenge stops, snacks, and prizes for finishing the challenge. Registration will start at 1p.m. at The Hormel Institute and participants will return to The Hormel Institute once they have completed the challenge. 

For more details visit hi.umn.edu.

