Southland girls just miss out on upset bid

The Southland girls basketball team took one of the top teams in the SEC down to the wire, but they fell just short of an upset as they lost to Randolph (10-1 overall, 8-1 SEC) by a score of 59-55 in Adams Friday.

The Rebels (6-7 overall, 6-5 SEC) held a lead until late in the game, when the Rockets were able to squeak past them.

“It was a terrific effort, the atmosphere was electric and it was a great example of high school basketball,” Southland head coach Dean Bendtsen said.

Randolph 21 38 — 59

Southland 25 30 — 55

Southland scoring: Bailey Johnson, 12; Larissa Goslee, 12; Kelsey Mensink, 10; Kayla Nelsen, 10; Bria Nelsen, 9; Katie Poppenhaggen, 2; free throws: 46 percent (6-for-13)