Sheriff’s Office investigating storage shed break-ins

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several items were stolen from two rural storage sheds.

According to Mower County Chief Deputy Mark May, the MCSO took a report that an unknown individual or individuals broke into two storage sheds at 260th Street and 547th Avenue, south of Lansing. The break-ins are believed to have occurred on Feb. 1 or Feb. 2.

The property owner reported that the following items were stolen:

Poulan chainsaw with 16-inch bar;

Poulan chainsaw with 18-inch bar;

Husquvarna chainsaw with 16-inch bar, model 435;

Black “dorm” refrigerator; and

Black 16’ x 16’box with red handle containing multiple assorted drill bits.

The estimated total loss is about $700.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Mower County Law Enforcement Center at 507-437-3400.