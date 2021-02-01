expand
February 1, 2021

Shanahan scorches Sisseton-Wahpeton for 29 as Blue Devil women score a sweep

By Daily Herald

Published 10:17 am Monday, February 1, 2021

The Blue Devil women’s basketball team completed a weekend sweep over Sisseton-Wahpeton College when they won 87-54 in Riverland Gym Sunday.

Megan Shanahan scored 29 points for Riverland Community College (2-1 overall) as she went five-for-10 on three-pointers and piled up eight rebounds, five assists and four steals.

RCC scoring: Megan Shanahan 29; Imani Colon, 13; Jade Love, 13; Deaira Keaton, 8; Calyi Miles, 7; Sylana Stewart, 6; Ana Hagen, 5; Yoly Rosado, 3; Carmen Plata, 3

