Second suspect pleads guilty to armed robbery

The second of four suspects accused of participating in armed robberies that occurred in December has pleaded guilty to felony charges.

, of Austin pleaded guilty to two counts of felony first-degree aggravated robbery – possess dangerous weapon – as part of a plea agreement on Thursday in Mower County District Court.

Court documents state that armed robberies occurred on Dec. 8 at the Dollar General in Austin and on Dec. 9 at the Corky’s Convenience Store in Adams. Both robberies involved three male suspects, including some who brandished knives at the clerks. About $918 were stolen from the Dollar General while $2,521 were stolen from Corky’s Corner.

On Dec. 11, Toby James Gogolewski of Lyle and Nathaniel Gerome Davenport Jr. of Austin were arrested in connection to an armed robbery at the Freeborn Co-op in Lyle. Gogolewski later provided details of his involvement in three robberies held prior to the Freeborn Co-op robbery, including the Dollar General and Corky’s Corner robberies.

The clerk at Corky’s Corner said that one of the suspects came up to the counter with some items and a $5 bill before the other two suspects entered with knives and went behind the counter.

Gogolewski told police that he, Hardin and Patrick Alston Harris of Austin were involved in the Dollar General robbery. He said that he had a machete and Hardin had a knife and that Alston acted as the “lookout.” He said they rode in Alston’s pickup and parked near the Dollar General, committed the robbery, and then left in the pickup.

Gogolewski also said that he, Hardin and Davenport were involved in the Corky’s Corner robbery. During the robbery, Gogolewski said he and Davenport went behind the counter where the clerk was and that he held a knife to the clerk’s back. He identified Hardin as the suspect who approached the counter with some items and a $5 bill.

Gogolewski recently pled guilty to four counts of felony armed robbery. Davenport and Harris are still awaiting disposition on felony armed robbery charges.

Hardin will be sentenced on May 20.