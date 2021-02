The Lyle-Pacelli girls basketball team lost to Randolph (9-1 overall, 7-1 SEC) 75-21 in Randolph Wednesday.

Alana Ronge had 11 points for LP (1-12 overall, 1-10 SEC).

LP stats: Alana Rogne, 11; Olivia Heard, 6; Emma Wilde, 3; Morgan Klankowski, 1