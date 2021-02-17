expand
Ad Spot

February 18, 2021

Robert Allen Justice, 82

By Al Batt

Published 1:12 pm Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Robert Allen Justice, 82

On Friday, February 12, 2021, Robert (Bob) Allen Justice, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away in Surprise, AZ at the age of 82.

Bob was born on January 28, 1939 in Austin, MN to Raymond and Hazel (Baumgartner) Justice. He graduated from Austin High School in 1957. Bob joined the Hormel Foods Corporation in Austin, MN in 1957 where he worked for 38 years. In 1960 he joined the U.S. Army. Upon returning home in 1963, he met and married Sharon Fossey, the love of his life. They were married for 58 years and raised 2 children; Steve Justice of Austin, MN and Pam (Justice) Gilliland of Dodge Center, MN.

Bob loved spending time at the cabin with his family and fishing on Beaver Dam Lake in Cumberland, WI. Bob was an avid sports fan while cheering on his children, grandchildren and the MN Gophers. He and Sharon spent their quality time traveling to many countries. The last 15 years were spent enjoying time at their home in Surprise, AZ with extended family.

Bob would love to bend your ear about the Austin High School boy’s basketball teams of 1981 and ‘82 in which the Packers made their way to the State Boys Basketball Tournament. He enjoyed the last few years as he followed his 3 granddaughters and the love of the game, as they finished out their high school years on the court. He was well-known in the gyms as he cheered on all of his grandchildren.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Sharon’s parents (Oliver and Shirley Fossey), brother Neil Justice, sister Joann (Justice) Westby, nephews Kevin Justice, Jon Westby, Jim Westby, and brother-in-law Rich Fossey. He will be deeply missed by his wife Sharon, son Steve (Jane) Justice, daughter Pam (Ben) Gilliland, grandchildren (Nate, Steph, Colie, Robby, Carly, Abby and Sydney) and 2 future great- grandchildren, as well as nieces, nephews, and brothers and sisters in-law. He touched so many people’s lives in such a special and positive way.

A celebration of life was held in his honor by his family in Surprise, AZ. A funeral service will be held at a later date in Austin, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be used to establish the Austin High School Robert Justice Memorial or to an organization of one’s choosing. Sharon Justice, 14950 West Mountain View Blvd # 1105, Surprise, AZ 85374.

More News

Hope Floats: Packer guard is tough to stop

Rush Limbaugh, ‘voice of American conservatism,’ has died

Volz among finalists for APS superintendent position

Robert Allen Justice, 82

News

Rush Limbaugh, ‘voice of American conservatism,’ has died

Education

Volz among finalists for APS superintendent position

News

Vaccine delays leave grocery workers feeling expendable

News

New research finds armed officers increases likelihood of mortality at school shootings

Mower County

1K state farmers, landowners now enrolled in water quality program

Mower County

Making life a little easier

Mower County

Herald to host contests through its website

Mower County

‘What we do is essential to life’

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Brianna Klouse

News

Ice on Lake Superior up nearly 25% amid subfreezing temps

News

Drive for low-cost housing finds bipartisan buy-in

Agriculture

MN beef producer survey deadline extended to March 31

News

Minnesota schools plan to continue virtual learning options in fall 2021

News

Leaders of Iowa town jailed in long-running corruption case

News

Minn. nears vaccine milestone; Gov. Walz readies school plan

News

Growing pains: How one southern Minnesota city is taking steps to address diversity, inclusion

News

Cost of a single Bitcoin exceeds $50K for first time

News

Minnesota lawmakers introduce board to regulate drug prices

Health

Mower County continues to see decrease in active COVID cases

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man pleads guilty to drug sales

News

Hospitals still ration medical N95 masks as stockpiles swell

News

‘A complete bungle:’ Texas’ energy pride goes out with cold

Austin Packers

The more things change … The more they stay the same

News

Minnesota House pulls $35M security fund for officer trials