The Southland girls basketball team lost to La Crescent (6-4 overall) 55-47 on the road Friday.

Larissa Goslee had 20 points for the Rebels (5-6 overall).

Southland 23 24 — 47

La Crescent 18 37 — 55

Southland scoring: Larissa Goslee, 20; Kelsey Mensink, 15; Kayla Nelsen, 6; Olivia Matheis, 4; Bailey Johnson, 2; free throws: 65 percent (9-for-14)