The Southland boys basketball team beat Randolph (6-4 overall, 5-3 SEC) 70-51 in Randolph Thursday.

Ethan Forthun had 23 points for the Rebels (11-1 overall, 10-1 SEC).

Southland 37 33 — 70

Randolph 23 28 — 51

Southland scoring: Ethan Forthun, 23; Harrison Hanna, 14; Nick Boe, 13; Dan Boe, 11; Eli Wolff, 6; Brendan Kennedy, 3