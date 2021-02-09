Queensland catches fire as Superlarks down Burros

The Grand Meadow girls basketball team edged out Lanesboro (3-5 overall, 3-4 SEC) by a score of 58-56 in GM Monday.

Kendyl Queensland hit four three-pointers on her way to 20 points for the Superlarks (4-4 overall, 4-2 SEC) and Lexi Foster added six points, five rebounds and seven assists.

Lanesboro 27 29 — 56

GM 27 31 — 58

GM scoring: Kendyl Queensland, 20; River Landers, 12; Sydney Cotten, 10; Gina Stier, 7; Lexi Foster, 6; Rebecca Hoffman, 2; McKenna Hendrickson, 1; free throws: 75 percent (6-for-8)