February 26, 2021

Predatory offender receives additional sexual assault charges

By Mike Stoll

Published 5:38 pm Friday, February 26, 2021

A Faribault man with prior convictions for sexual assault made his first appearance on Wednesday in Mower County DIstrict Court on new charges.

Roger Leroy Conner, 29, has been charged with felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct – significant relationship/multiple acts – and felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct – significant relationship/multiple acts.

According to the court complaint, an Austin police detective received a child abuse intake report from the Mower County Department of Human Services on Oct. 30 regarding a 16-year-old male who had disclosed that he had been sexually abused by Conner, who was known to him, when he was about 8-years-old. The detective was familiar with Conner, who has previous convictions for criminal sexual conduct.

During an interview with the detective and a DHS child protection worker, the victim said the abuse began in late-2011 and continued for about six to eight months. He provided details of the abuse and alleged that Conner threatened to “knock out” his teeth if he reported the abuse.

On Dec. 8, the detective spoke via telephone to Conner, who was imprisoned at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Faribault for violating his probation on the previous sexual assault convictions. Conner denied sexually abusing the victim and, after a brief conversation, swore at the detective and ended the call.

Conner was arrested after his release from prison.

A review of Conner’s criminal history shows two prior convictions for felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving victims under 13, as well as failing to register as a predatory offender and theft.

Conner will appear in court again on March 4.

