expand
Ad Spot

February 3, 2021

Pair of accidents send area people to hospital

By Mike Stoll

Published 6:50 am Wednesday, February 3, 2021

An Austin man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being involved in a two-vehicle accident on Monday in Faribault County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol accident report, a 2012 Freightliner semi and a 2014 Toyota Tundra were travelling east on Interstate 90 when they collided at about 6:13 p.m. near milepost 128 in Emerald Township, Faribault County.

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office and Frost Fire and Ambulance responded to the scene.

The Toyota’s driver, Nephtali Abraham Daza, 38, of Austin was transported to United Hospital District-Blue Earth Clinic with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi, Richard Earl Lobdell, 50, of Baltic, South Dakota, was uninjured.

The report does not indicate what caused the accident; however, alcohol was not a factor.

BP woman injured in Friday morning accident

A Blooming Prairie woman was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a Friday morning two-vehicle accident in Udolpho Township.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol accident report, a 2005 Ford Freestyle was headed east on County Road 1 toward Highway 218 at about 11:46 a.m. on Friday. A 2002 Buick Century was heading north on 218 and the two vehicles collided at the intersection.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office and Blooming Prairie Ambulance responded to the scene.

The Buick’s driver, 71-year-old Diane Kay Boullion of Blooming Prairie, was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin with non-life threatening injuries. The Ford’s driver, 18-year-old Chasten James Wilkie of Waltham, was uninjured.

More News

Slaathaug scores 34 as Vikings win fourth straight game

Late night Mexican eats

Council approves 28th Street NE construction agreement

2020 Conservationists of the Year

Mower County

Late night Mexican eats

Local Government

Council approves 28th Street NE construction agreement

Mower County

2020 Conservationists of the Year

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Predatory offender gets probation for child porn possession

News

Minneapolis Fed chief: Vaccinations are key to economic recovery

Blooming Prairie

Pair of accidents send area people to hospital

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Woman charged with selling over 50 grams of meth to police informant

Local Government

County Board candidates address issues – Part 1

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Kaitlin Meiergerd

News

New law provides Liberian immigrants pathway to citizenship, but few are applying

Health

Mayo Clinic Health System receives stroke award

Health

County and state see slight decrease in active COVID cases

Mower County

Snow, sub-zero temperatures expected as week progresses

News

Schumer moves ahead on Biden virus aid, GOP talks continue

News

Trump lawyer: Impeachment case ‘undemocratic,’ ill-advised

Mower County

The Great PTTP Challenge postponed to Feb. 13

News

‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44

Health

Minnesota expands vaccine supply for seniors and educators

Local Government

Bridge replacement on the docket for next City Council meeting

Mower County

Just say ‘I Do’ Pop-Up Weddings and Vow Renewals

Health

Participate in the Know Your Numbers Heart Health Challenge

Education

Strength

Mower County

The Great PTTP Challenge is Feb 6

Health

Vaccine supplies continue to lag behind