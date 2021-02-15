Packer gymnasts take third at home triangular

The Austin gymnastics team finished in third place at home triangular as it put up a score of 127.500 at the YMCA Saturday.

Mankato East had a score of 129.975 for second and Mankato West put up 139.25 for first.

AUSTIN RESULTS

Vault: Kate Oelfke (8.675); Ashley Myhre (8.650); Katelynn Klouse (8.450); Kiki Rodriguez (8.375); Lauren Schmitt, 8.300

Bars: Claire Raymond (8.250); Maria Morey (7.575); Reese Norton (7.400)

Beam: Claire Raymond (8.250); Maria Morey (7.575); Reese Norton (7.400)

Floor: Maria Morey (8.675); Ashley Myhre (8.600); Katelynn Klouse (8.400); Claire Raymond (8.050)