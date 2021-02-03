expand
Ad Spot

February 3, 2021

Packer gymnasts open new home with a victory

By Daily Herald

Published 9:56 pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021

The Austin gymnastics team opened its new venue in style as it beat Winona 129.9 to 128.575 in the first ever meet held in the new YMCA at the Austin Recreation Center Tuesday.

Kate Oehlfke took first in vault for the Packers, Claire Raymond was first in beam and Kiki Rodriguez was first in floor.

AUSTIN RESULTS

Vault: Kate Oehlfke (first, 8.900); Hannah Fritz (second, 8.925); Ashley Myhre (third, 8.675); Lauren Schmitt (sixth, 8.450)

Bars: Claire Raymond (second, 8.300); Ashley Myhre (fourth, 7.800); Hannah Fritz (seventh, 7.050); Katelynn Klouse (ninth, 6.950)

Beam: Claire Raymond (first, 8.325); Ashley Myhre (fourth, 7.950); Reese Norton (seventh, 7.375)

Floor: Kiki Rodriguez (first, 8.950); Maria Morey (third, 8.625); Katelynn Klouse (fifth, 8.300); Reese Norton (seventh, 8.125)

All Around: Ashley Myrhe, third, 32.125)

More News

Idris controls the paint as Packers bring down Panthers

Packer girls suffer first loss of the season

Blossoms score their first win

Landers posts a double-double as Superlarks top Mabel-Canton girls