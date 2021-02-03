Packer gymnasts open new home with a victory

The Austin gymnastics team opened its new venue in style as it beat Winona 129.9 to 128.575 in the first ever meet held in the new YMCA at the Austin Recreation Center Tuesday.

Kate Oehlfke took first in vault for the Packers, Claire Raymond was first in beam and Kiki Rodriguez was first in floor.

AUSTIN RESULTS

Vault: Kate Oehlfke (first, 8.900); Hannah Fritz (second, 8.925); Ashley Myhre (third, 8.675); Lauren Schmitt (sixth, 8.450)

Bars: Claire Raymond (second, 8.300); Ashley Myhre (fourth, 7.800); Hannah Fritz (seventh, 7.050); Katelynn Klouse (ninth, 6.950)

Beam: Claire Raymond (first, 8.325); Ashley Myhre (fourth, 7.950); Reese Norton (seventh, 7.375)

Floor: Kiki Rodriguez (first, 8.950); Maria Morey (third, 8.625); Katelynn Klouse (fifth, 8.300); Reese Norton (seventh, 8.125)

All Around: Ashley Myrhe, third, 32.125)