Owatonna gymnasts top Packers

The Austin gymnastics team lost to Owatonna by a score of 137.225-128.225 in Owatonna Tuesday.

Ashley Myhre was third in all-around for the Packers.

AUSTIN RESULTS

All-Around: Ashley Myhre (third, 32.175)

Vault: Kate Oelfke (second, 8.600); Myhre (third, 8.575); Katelynn Klouse (fourth, 8.475); Kiki Rodriguez (sixth, 8.400)

Bars: Claire Raymond (second, 8.250); Myhre (fifth, 7.650)

Beam: Raymond: Raymond (fourth, 8.825); Reese Norton (sixth, 8.05)

Floor: Maria Morey (second, 8.875); Kiki Rodriguez (sixth, 8.300)