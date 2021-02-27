expand
Ad Spot

February 27, 2021

Our opinion: Online journalism plays a vital role

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Saturday, February 27, 2021

The Herald is in the middle of our first online contest set up to reward readers near and far with the opportunity to win a free digital subscription to our website.

The contest runs through March 15, and a different winner is selected each week.

Our first winner was Sheila Pitzen, and we will announce the second winner soon.

We are giving away these subscriptions to show our readers the value of our digital product.

Whether you’re living in cold Austin, sunny Arizona, vacationing in Florida or somewhere else across the globe, you can always check out what’s going on close to home through the Herald’s website.

While the print edition comes out two days a week, the website is updated around the clock seven days a week and includes news as it happens.

The website also includes more stories from across the state and nation than you would find in the print edition.

As time goes on and people have adapted to a 24/7 news environment, the site has become vital.

We hope you will consider checking out this option if you haven’t in the past

The digital subscription, which includes unlimited access to the website, also includes access to our E-edition — which gives readers a digital replica of the print edition of the paper online. It’s essentially like you’re looking at the print copy of the paper — but on your computer, iPad or mobile device.

The cost is only $1 more a month if you are already a print subscriber or $6 a month if you only subscribe digitally.

Remember, subscription costs go to support the high cost of running a robust website, as well as our local journalists, who bring you the stories about news happening in our own community.

If you’re not a digital subscriber yet, give it a try. Enter into the contest through www.austindailyherald.com and click on the “Contest” tab.

More News

Dornink working to move Minnesota past the pandemic

PROGRESS 2021: A Cut Above

PROGRESS 2021: Granting a path to the future

PROGRESS 2021: ‘For God and Country’

Mower County

Dornink working to move Minnesota past the pandemic

Business

PROGRESS 2021: A Cut Above

Business

PROGRESS 2021: Granting a path to the future

Lyle

PROGRESS 2021: ‘For God and Country’

Albert Lea

Bennett: There is a need for transparent process

Agriculture

PROGRESS 2021: Classroom to Combine

Mower County

A series of fortunate events

News

US consumers rebound to boost spending 2.4% as income jumps

Education

Keeping students in the classroom

News

Ex-cop appeals murder conviction to Minnesota Supreme Court

News

Third US vaccine could raise question: Which shots are best?

Health

Cumulative Mower County COVID cases surpasses 4K

Mower County

MC Historical Society will hold its annual meeting virtually on March 18

Education

Helping get the word out

News

Biden surveys Texas weather damage, thanks emergency workers

News

Congress split on US strikes in Syria on Iran-backed militia

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Predatory offender receives additional sexual assault charges

News

Front-line food plant workers up next for COVID-19 vaccine

News

Projected $1.6B surplus shoves aside deficit

Breaking News

Breaking News: Police investigating Austin woman’s death after finding “suspicious” injury

News

House to vote on virus bill; arbiter says wage hike a no-go

Business

Kramer Honored As Best-In-State Wealth Advisor by Forbes magazine

News

State to vaccinate 70% of seniors before expanding vaccine eligibility

Health Updates

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, flu has disappeared in the US