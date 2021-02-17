expand
Our opinion: Important milestone

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Wednesday, February 17, 2021

The Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification Program (MAWQCP) has reached an exciting and important goal, which was announced Tuesday.

The MAWQCP has reached a milestone of 1,000 farmers and landowners across the state who have signed up, resulting in more than 715,000 acres of land dedicated to helping protect the water resources of Minnesota.

One of five landowners that helped push those numbers over the 1,000 mark is Mower County farmer Ron Frank, who will be installing two new grassed waterways as well as trying to cover crops, among several things he’s already implemented.

“One of the reasons I became certified is to reinforce our ongoing effort to improve and maintain water and soil quality for future generations,” Frank said. “This has always been a focus, even when my dad farmed the land.”

This forward-thinking, that often is generational, is an important part of this program’s push to protect the natural resources of Minnesota.

It demonstrates a commitment of land stewardship that we hope finds foundation for years to come and continues to add farmers dedicated to this very important idea of keeping our waters clean.

We all should have a vested interest in keeping water and soil quality clean as it benefits both farmers and non-farmers in a more productive future.

Minnesota is a state with bountiful resources that contribute to the economy of the state, and the MAWQCP will help keep us there as we continue the betterment of our natural resources.

We commend those farmers now, in the past and in the future for taking the step of a  better tomorrow. To have this kind of commitment will ensure that all enjoy the benefits of what Minnesota has to offer.

