Our opinion: Don’t leave pets out in the cold

I think we can all agree that the recent cold we’ve all been gritting our teeth through has been brutal.

It’s inconvenient and uncomfortable to say the least, but we have warm houses to eventually retreat to, and when that happens we hope you will keep your pets in mind and bring them with.

Most every year, it’s worth reminding pet owners to not leave your pets outside during cold snaps like this. While some breeds are able to withstand colder temperatures, many are not and even the snow breeds — including huskies and malamutes — can be adversely affected by these kinds of temps.

This weekend, temperatures will remain below zero. A wind chill advisory is in effect through noon today, but it wouldn’t be surprising if that is either lengthened or another is put in place.

Overnight temperatures — Saturday into Sunday — are expected to dip to around -20. That’s just too cold for anybody, pets included.

Please, limit your pet’s exposure to the elements during times like this. Take them outside when needed, but we urge you not to leave them outside for extended periods of time.

We’re including a link to the Humane Society of the United States that provides tips on how to care for your pet during the winter months and cold snaps such as this. It’s important to be vigilant when temperatures plummet.

A pet should be a member of your family, not an after thought from the misconception that just because they have fur, they can withstand the cold.

Five tips on how to care for your pet in colder weather: www.humanesociety.org/resources/five-ways-protect-pets-winter