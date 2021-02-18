expand
Ad Spot

February 18, 2021

New vaccine tool will tell Minnesotans when they’re eligible for COVID shots

By Minnesota Public Radio

Published 10:44 am Thursday, February 18, 2021

By Tim Nelson

Minnesota is launching a new “vaccine connector” website to help line people up with COVID-19 shots.

The site includes a questionnaire, asking enrollees for their address, age, occupation, medical history and other data that may factor into their eligibility for a vaccine. It also asks for race, gender and sexual orientation data, but says that is optional.

The site isn’t a one-stop for vaccinations.

“When a Minnesotan becomes eligible to receive a vaccine under state guidelines, the Vaccine Connector will alert them of their eligibility, connect them to resources to schedule an appointment, and notify them if there are vaccination opportunities in their area,” says an announcement from the office of Gov. Tim Walz. “Minnesotans will still make appointments directly through a registered vaccinator.”

This appears to be the first time the state has offered vaccine guidance to the general public — to people younger than 65, and not in public-facing occupations like health and child care and education. The announcement says anyone else who hasn’t yet had a shot and wants one can enroll.

The application process does not provide any estimate about when a vaccine might become available or any preferences for location — although it does ask if enrollees would be willing to respond to a vaccine availability on very short notice.

The new site does not supersede notice from health care providers, who are already reaching out to patients age 65 and older to offer the shots. People who signed up for the state’s lottery system for people 65 and older do not need to sign up again through the new website.

Additionally, the federal government has already launched a vaccination initiative for long-term care residents. The state has health care provider and educator vaccination initiatives underway, as well.

“We still have a frustratingly limited vaccine supply from the federal government, but every Minnesotan should know their chance to get a vaccine will come,” Walz said in a statement accompanying the announcement. “We need to make it as easy as possible for every Minnesotan to get the vaccine when it’s their turn — no matter where they live and no matter their personal circumstances. The options we’re providing will help make that happen.”

The system also has a toll-free phone number for people who can’t sign up online at 833-431-2053.

More News

Former Twins 2B Brian Dozier retires after 9 years in majors

New vaccine tool will tell Minnesotans when they’re eligible for COVID shots

Trial date set for man charged with Shady Oaks shooting

Hope Floats: Packer guard is tough to stop

News

New vaccine tool will tell Minnesotans when they’re eligible for COVID shots

Albert Lea

Trial date set for man charged with Shady Oaks shooting

News

Rush Limbaugh, ‘voice of American conservatism,’ has died

Education

Volz among finalists for APS superintendent position

News

Vaccine delays leave grocery workers feeling expendable

News

New research finds armed officers increases likelihood of mortality at school shootings

Mower County

1K state farmers, landowners now enrolled in water quality program

Mower County

Making life a little easier

Mower County

Herald to host contests through its website

Mower County

‘What we do is essential to life’

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Brianna Klouse

News

Ice on Lake Superior up nearly 25% amid subfreezing temps

News

Drive for low-cost housing finds bipartisan buy-in

Agriculture

MN beef producer survey deadline extended to March 31

News

Minnesota schools plan to continue virtual learning options in fall 2021

News

Leaders of Iowa town jailed in long-running corruption case

News

Minn. nears vaccine milestone; Gov. Walz readies school plan

News

Growing pains: How one southern Minnesota city is taking steps to address diversity, inclusion

News

Cost of a single Bitcoin exceeds $50K for first time

News

Minnesota lawmakers introduce board to regulate drug prices

Health

Mower County continues to see decrease in active COVID cases

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man pleads guilty to drug sales

News

Hospitals still ration medical N95 masks as stockpiles swell

News

‘A complete bungle:’ Texas’ energy pride goes out with cold