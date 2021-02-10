expand
February 10, 2021

Mueller, Duren move on after special primary

By Daily Herald

Published 10:18 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Will face off in special election for District 1 Mower County Commissioner in April

 

John Mueller and Tim Duren are moving on, having come out on top in the primary special election Tuesday night for District 1 Mower County Commissioner.

Mueller finished with 245 of the total 653 votes cast, followed by Duren with 167 votes.

Mueller and Duren will now face each other in a special general election on April 13. The winner will fill the  seat vacated by Tim Gabrielson, who passed away just days after being elected to another term in November.

Vote tally

John Mueller 245

Tim Duren 167

Mark Lang 112

Laura Helle 64

Michael Langstaff 35

Ric Berg 15

Arnie Johnson 12

Other 3

Total 653

