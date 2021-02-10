Mueller, Duren move on after special primary

Will face off in special election for District 1 Mower County Commissioner in April

John Mueller and Tim Duren are moving on, having come out on top in the primary special election Tuesday night for District 1 Mower County Commissioner.

Mueller finished with 245 of the total 653 votes cast, followed by Duren with 167 votes.

Mueller and Duren will now face each other in a special general election on April 13. The winner will fill the seat vacated by Tim Gabrielson, who passed away just days after being elected to another term in November.

Check back to www.austindailyherald.com Wednesday for a complete rundown of Tuesday night’s election.

Vote tally

John Mueller 245

Tim Duren 167

Mark Lang 112

Laura Helle 64

Michael Langstaff 35

Ric Berg 15

Arnie Johnson 12

Other 3

Total 653