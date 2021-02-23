expand
Ad Spot

February 23, 2021

Mikayla Sherman, 24

By Daily Herald

Published 5:27 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Mikayla Sherman, 24

Mikayla Sherman, 24, of Austin, Minnesota, formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died tragically on Saturday, February 20, 2021, following an accident while she was doing what she loved: helping others. A vigil service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021, at The Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood in Cedar Rapids, followed by a visitation from 4 – 8 p.m. A private funeral service will be held. Burial will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A livestream of the funeral service may be accessed on the funeral home website tribute page for Mikayla, under “photos and videos or media,” starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021.

Survivors include her father, Jon (Mindy) Sherman of Marengo, Iowa; mother, Lisa Sherman of Cedar Rapids; siblings, Dallas and Derek Sherman of Marengo; paternal grandparents, Vernon “Hap” and Marjorie Sherman of Marengo; maternal grandmother, Peggy Pugmire of Cedar Rapids; uncles, Dan (Sue) Sherman, David (Sheila) Sherman, and Dale (Deb) Sherman; several cousins, extended family members, and her many supportive friends who were like family to Mikayla.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandmother, Dorothy Walters.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family, which will be used for a memorial fund in her name at Iowa State University.

Please share a memory of Mikayla at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

More News

Hormel announces executive appointments

Inspiring Catch

Austin man charged with 3 counts of arson

Jayne Gibson: Lillis spreads warmth with others

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Latest Stories

  • Special Section

    More special sections

Business

Hormel announces executive appointments

Mower County

Inspiring Catch

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man charged with 3 counts of arson

News

Lawsuit could have courts redraw state’s political maps

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: Feb. 7-13

Mower County

Voting begins in MnDOT’s Name a Snowplow contest

Agriculture

USDA accepting applications to help low-income individuals and families buy or repair homes

Mower County

Photos: Austinites pick up the Challenge

Health

Cumulative COVID cases exceeds 480K

News

Older people in rural counties more likely to get vaccinated

Health

U of M, UMN Hormel Institute, and Mayo collaborate on new citizen science project

Blooming Prairie

Blooming Prairie Second Quarter Honor Roll

News

Walz’s $518M bonding bill includes money to rebuild cities

News

Half a million dead in US, confirming virus’s tragic reach

News

Security officials to answer for Jan. 6 failures at Capitol

News

Supreme Court won’t halt turnover of Trump’s tax records

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

UPDATE: Austin woman killed after being struck by vehicle

Health Updates

Beyond 100M: Biden team aiming for bigger vaccine numbers

News

Senator seeks probe of natural gas price spikes during storm

Mower County

Update: The Plunge goes on, raises over $12K

News

Biden declares major disaster in Texas as federal aid flows

Health Updates

What’s safe after COVID-19 vaccination? Don’t shed masks yet

Mower County

Risking relapse

Mower County

Council approves 2021 street projects