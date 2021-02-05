expand
Ad Spot

February 5, 2021

Michael William Dooley, 79

By Daily Herald

Published 5:52 pm Friday, February 5, 2021

Michael William Dooley, 79

Michael William Dooley, 79, passed away peacefully in his home in St Paul on January 27th 2021.

Mike is survived by his daughters Erin (Kevin), Tara (Philip), Kerry (David); grandchildren Neil, Liam, Richard, Madeline, James and Emory; the mother of his children, former spouse Mary; siblings Mary, Daniel, Jean and Margaret. He is preceded in death by his father and mother John and Grace and his brothers James, John and Joseph.

In his retirement from a great career in Electrical Engineering, Mike enjoyed many passions. He was an outdoorsman, cook, musician, investor and physicist and shared all of his interests with the grandchildren he adored.

He will be deeply missed by all of his friends, family and all who know him in his abundant circles. A memorial will be planned at a future date when it is safer to gather. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mike may be made to your local PBS station, the Saint Paul Farmers’ Market, or the MWD memorial scholarship fund.

More News

Pending notice: Debra Dahlum-Olsen, 63

Michael William Dooley, 79

Pending notice: Linda Mae Skjeie, 73

Pending notice: Barbara A. Orcutt, 74

Education

Five semi-finalists selected for APS superintendent, 2 from inside district

News

Fiercely divided House kicks Greene off both her committees

News

Minnesota Republicans counter Chauvin trial security plan

News

Minnesota officials clash on security plan for Chauvin trial

News

US unemployment claims fall to 779,000 but job cuts grind on

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Sheriff’s Office investigating storage shed break-ins

Mower County

Tune into the Old Time Radio Show

Mower County

Late night Mexican eats

Local Government

Council approves 28th Street NE construction agreement

Mower County

2020 Conservationists of the Year

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Predatory offender gets probation for child porn possession

News

Minneapolis Fed chief: Vaccinations are key to economic recovery

Blooming Prairie

Pair of accidents send area people to hospital

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Woman charged with selling over 50 grams of meth to police informant

Local Government

County Board candidates address issues – Part 1

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Kaitlin Meiergerd

News

New law provides Liberian immigrants pathway to citizenship, but few are applying

Health

Mayo Clinic Health System receives stroke award

Health

County and state see slight decrease in active COVID cases

Mower County

Update: Area placed under Winter Storm Watch

News

Schumer moves ahead on Biden virus aid, GOP talks continue

News

Trump lawyer: Impeachment case ‘undemocratic,’ ill-advised

Mower County

The Great PTTP Challenge postponed to Feb. 13

News

‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44