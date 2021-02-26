MC Historical Society will hold its annual meeting virtually on March 18

The Mower County Historical Society will hold its Annual Meeting on Thursday, March 18, virtually on Zoom.

MCHS Presiden, Sue Grove will start the event at 7 p.m. with the official business meeting. Executive Director Randal J. Forster will give an update on major accomplishments from the past year and state goals for the upcoming year.

Official items on the agenda include:

• Changes to the MCHS By-laws allowing board members the opportunity to serve three terms instead of two.

• Election of new members to the MCHS Board of Directors.

• Awards and recognition of volunteers and business partners of the year.

This is a free event for all members and volunteers of the Mower County Historical Society. Anyone wishing to attend should RSVP by Thursday, March 11, by calling 507-437-6082 or emailing director@mowercountyhistory.org. Meeting links for Zoom will be sent to registered attendees.

Call 507-437-6082 or email director@mowercountyhistory.org for more information.