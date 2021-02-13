Mary Snyder, 85

Mary Snyder, age 85, of Austin, passed away on February 10, 2021 in her home.

She was born February 4, 1936 in Rochester, Minnesota at St. Mary’s Hospital to Rex and Evelyn Crowley. Her elementary education was at Queen of Angels school, and she graduated from Pacelli High School. Mary attended nursing school and graduated as an LPN in 1957. She furthered her education in Pierre, South Dakota to specialize in surgical nursing. Subsequently, she worked as an emergency room nurse at St. Olaf and for Dr. Leo Twiggs in his family medicine practice, ending her career with the Austin Oral Surgeons.

In 1960, she married Jerry Snyder. They lived and worked in Minneapolis briefly before returning to Austin in 1964. They made their home for 50 plus years in the Woodhaven Neighborhood and spent several retirement years in Mesquite, Nevada. Mary enjoyed a spicy beverage, a good book, ornithology, trips cross country skiing, camping, pontoon boating on the Cedar River, a Harley ride with Jerry, and her cats “Tinker and Benji.” She enjoyed her time with close friends and kept in close contact with her siblings and cousins, but most of all her children and grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her father Rex Crowley, her mother Evelyn Crowley, her brother James Crowley, and her husband Jerry Snyder.

Mary is survived by her daughter Joan C. Mezera of Lino Lakes, Minnesota, her son Douglas J. Snyder of Felton, California, and her four grandchildren, Rachel, Ryan, and Andrew Mezera and Christopher Snyder, siblings Max Crowley, Colleen Lisk, and Sally Anderson.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, February 15, 2021 at Mayer Funeral Home with Father Raul Silva officiating, beginning at 11 AM. Immediately followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials are preferred to the Mower County Humane Society.

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com