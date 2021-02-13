Man charged with allegedly threatening to stab individual with a screwdriver

An Austin man who allegedly broke into a residence and threatened to stab another man made his first appearance on Wednesday in Mower County District Court.

Ryan Matthew Berg, 28, has been charged with felony first-degree burglary – assault person in building/on property, felony first-degree burglary – possess dangerous weapon, felony first-degree burglary – occupied dwelling, felony second-degree assault – dangerous weapon, felony threats of violence and misdemeanor violate domestic abuse no contact order.

According to the court complaint, police responded to a domestic situation at about 11:02 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the 1000 block of Eighth Street Northwest in Austin. A female at the residence reported that Berg had entered the residence without permission and threatened to stab a male at the residence with a screwdriver. She also reported that in doing so he had violated a domestic abuse no contact order she had against him.

The woman said she was in her bedroom because she was concerned Berg was outside her house. She said that she and the male were in the bedroom when Berg came in unannounced. She reported that Berg produced a screwdriver and asked the man if she and him were intimate, saying, “Answer me right now . . . . I’m gonna (expletive) stab you right now.” She said he then left the residence when her children woke up.

The man at the residence told police Berg asked him if he was intimate with the woman and threatened to stab him with a screwdriver.

Berg was arrested after he was spotted in his vehicle in the vicinity of Highway 218 and County Road 2. Police attempted to interview him, but he declined to give a statement about the incident.

Upon further investigation, the woman produced text messages from Berg sent on the 8th asking her if he could come over and her telling him “no.” She told police she suspected Berg used the screwdriver to enter the residence. A detective saw no sign of forced entry, but the woman demonstrated how easy it was to open the exterior door.

The man and woman also told the detective that Berg had threatened them both with the screwdriver and left after she threatened to call the police.

A review of Berg’s criminal record shows prior convictions for theft, arson, receiving stolen property and tampering with a motor vehicle. He is currently awaiting disposition on four counts of misdemeanor domestic assault and one count of felony drug possession.

Berg will appear in court again on Feb. 19.