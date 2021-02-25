expand
Ad Spot

February 25, 2021

Lucille (Lucy) Linda (Wehner) Braaten

By Daily Herald

Published 4:26 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021

Lucille (Lucy) Linda (Wehner) Braaten

Lucille (Lucy) Linda (Wehner) Braaten passed to her heavenly home on Tuesday February 23, 2021. She was born on May 23, 1942. Lucy was adopted by Paul and Clara (Mullenbach) Wehner and she grew up on the family farm in rural Austin Minnesota. She always told fond memories of farm life with her family and rural neighborhood friends.

Lucy married Thomas Braaten on April 18, 1959. To that union five children were born. They were later divorced. She lived most of her life in Austin, but moved to Belle Plaine, MN to be near her daughters.
Lucy is survived by son: Thomas (Teresa) Braaten of Rapid City, SD and daughters: Teresa (Myron) Bratsch of Belle Plaine, MN and Lucinda (James) Williams of New Prague, MN and brother and sister-in-law Gene (Darlene) Wehner of Coon Rapids, MN. Grandchildren: Benjamin Braaten, Emily (Kjell)Jacobson and Allison Braaten and Jared Kilby and Lance Williams. One great grand daughter Luna Jacobson. Many friends, family, nieces and nephews.
Lucy is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Deborah Braaten and son Daniel Braaten.
A mass of Christian burial will be held Friday at 10:30 am, February 26, 2021, at Our Lady of the Prairie Catholic Church in Belle Plaine, MN. Due to COVID no visitation nor meal with be allowed.

More News

Lucille (Lucy) Linda (Wehner) Braaten

Irene Viola Hemann, 92

Lavene M. Kurth, 73

70% of older Minnesotans to be vaccinated before next phase

News

70% of older Minnesotans to be vaccinated before next phase

Health Updates

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, flu has disappeared in the US

News

GOP rallies solidly against Democrats’ virus relief package

Mower County

AU: ‘Austin residents will be affected by increase in natural gas prices’

Local Government

Mower County awards $773K in business relief grants

Education

Mower County CEO Program drive-in fundraiser to be held this weekend

News

February spike expected in Minnesotans’ home heating bills

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Ag world celebrates National FFA Week

Mower County

The American Legion helps get National Personnel Records Center to reopen

Mower County

In Your Community: Nachos for Animals

Education

Education Briefs: Riverland 2020 Honors List

Local Government

Board agrees to resolution against California standards

Education

APS board hires Byron superintendent

Business

Hormel announces executive appointments

Mower County

Inspiring Catch

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man charged with 3 counts of arson

News

Lawsuit could have courts redraw state’s political maps

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: Feb. 7-13

Mower County

Voting begins in MnDOT’s Name a Snowplow contest

Agriculture

USDA accepting applications to help low-income individuals and families buy or repair homes

Mower County

Photos: Austinites pick up the Challenge

Health

Cumulative COVID cases exceeds 480K

News

Older people in rural counties more likely to get vaccinated

Health

U of M, UMN Hormel Institute, and Mayo collaborate on new citizen science project