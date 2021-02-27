expand
February 27, 2021

Taggert Medgaarden was recently shaved of his beard as part of the fundraiser For the Love of Austin recently. Photo provided

Letter: To the tremendous local community supporters

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Saturday, February 27, 2021

This year’s Austin Area Foundation second annual “For the Love of Austin” event was a huge success because of you! When I say community supporters, I’m not only referring to people who made monetary donations, but also those who made an impact in other ways, from silent auction baskets to event tickets to helping to spread the word about the event. Another big thank you goes to AAF Executive Director Steve Barrett, the AAF Board, KIMT, Matt Steiner and Wendy Anderson, our matching anonymous donor, my beard shaving wife, and again the community supporters. See you next year!

Thank you from a clean shave.

Taggert Medgaarden

Austin Area Foundation – Board Chair

