February 3, 2021

Letter: Saving lives during a pandemic

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Wednesday, February 3, 2021

The Southeast Minnesota Chapter of the American Red Cross thanks all blood donors for their lifesaving gift during the Austin Community Blood Drive held at the Austin Holiday Inn on Jan. 25-26, 2021. A total of 108 units were collected during this two-day event, exceeding our goal by 19 units! Among them, were three first-time donors!

Thanks also to volunteers who helped with screening, registration and canteen. Special thanks to Austin Holiday Inn and staff for their hospitality and the use of their facilities for this drive. Also, thanks to the following businesses for their contributions and support: Austin Daily Herald, Rochester Post Bulletin, KAUS Radio, and to all area businesses and organizations that help promote blood drives in the Austin and surrounding community.  

Blood donors and volunteers band together to take care of their community by helping patients in need of lifesaving treatments this winter! The next Austin Community Blood Drive will be June 14-15, 2021. Contact the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 or online at www.redcrosssblood.org for more information or to schedule an appointment. 

Cheryl Bellrichard

Blood Program

Leader,

American Red Cross

