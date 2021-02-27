expand
February 27, 2021

Letter: Attend Township Day on March 9 – you have a direct voice and vote!

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Saturday, February 27, 2021

For those that live in one of Minnesota’s 1,781 townships, we encourage you to attend your local government’s annual meeting on Township Day, Tuesday, March 9. You have the opportunity to participate in important discussions, such as your tax levy, and many townships will be electing new officers.

How will COVID impact our grassroots government? Townships have adapted and are taking precautions to keep everyone healthy. Meetings may be held face-to-face or held virtually with options to join from home. Many townships will officially start the meeting but immediately “pause’’ it and set a date to continue the annual meeting this summer in outdoor meetings.

Please check in to your annual meeting – together we’ll keep democracy alive and well as township residents. Mark your calendar, find the location and time by checking your local newspaper or contacting your township clerk, and invite your neighbors to your annual meeting on Township Day, March 9

Steve Fenske

General Counsel

Minnesota Association of Townships

