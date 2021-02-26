expand
February 26, 2021

Kramer Honored As Best-In-State Wealth Advisor by Forbes magazine

By Daily Herald

Published 6:58 am Friday, February 26, 2021

Randy Kramer

Randy Kramer, CFP, ChFC, CLU, APMA, a Private Wealth Advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Austin was named to the list of “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” published by Forbes magazine. The list recognizes financial advisors who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.

The rankings are based on data provided by thousands of the nation’s most productive advisors. Kramer was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, compliance record and best practices in his practice and approach to working with clients. 

Kramer is part of Wealth Management Solutions, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, and works alongside Financial Advisors Gregory Thoen CFP, ChFC, CLU, Brianne Erickson ChFC, CLU, APMA, James Surdy CFP, ChFC, CLU, APMA, Toby Hovelsrud, APMA,  and Heather Nelson.

