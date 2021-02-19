Kelly sets the AHS record in the 200-freestyle as Packers fall to Panthers

Logan Kelly broke another Austin High School record as the Packers lost to Rochester Century 98-85 in a virtual meet Bud Higgins Pool Thursday.

Kelly swam the 200-yard freestyle in 1:43.70 to break the record of Nick Brehmer, who swam a time of 1:45.28 in 2013.

Kelly, a senior, now has his name on six AHS records.

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-yard medley relay: Kyle Mayer, Winston Walkup, Joseph Hilkin, Tate Miller (second, 1:53.07); Kenny Cabeen, Jackson Barry, Adam Pike, Joseph Garry (fourth, 2:05.64)

200-freestyle: Logan Kelly (first, 1:43.70); Matthew Grush (fourth, 2:06.53); Samuel Langstaff (sixth, 2:30.72)

200-individual medley: Winston Walkup (first, 2:08.68); Joseph Hilkin (fourth, 2:33.10); Adam Pike (fifth, 2:38.11)

50-freestyle: Riley Haugen (second, 24.70); Kenny Cabeen (fourth, 25.25)

Diving: Riley Ferguson (first, 179.63); Isaiah Cabeen (second, 131.11); Michael Fuentes (third, 66.46)

100-butterfly: Joseph Hilkin (third, 1:00.48); Matthew Grush (fifth, 1:06.53)

100-freestyle: Riley Haugen (third, 55.58); Adam Pike (fifth, 58.88); Kyle Mayer (sixth, 59.72)

500-freestyle: Tate Miller (second, 5:37.26); Kenny Cabeen (fifth, 6:07.41); Thomas Asmus (sixth, 6:12)

200-freestyle relay: Logan Kelly, Matthew Grush, Joseph Hilkin, Tate Miller (second, 1:34.48); Winston Walkup, Riley Haugen, Joseph Garry, Kenny Cabeen (third, 1:40.33); Samuel Langstaff, Thomas Herrick, Riley Ferguson, Zachary Vgood (sixth, 2:07.89)

100-backstroke: Winston Walkup (first, 59.13); Kyle Mayer (fourth, 1:10.48); Zachary Evenson (fifth, 1:16.62)

100-breaststroke: Logan Kelly (first, 57.70); Jackson Barry (sixth, 1:14.98)

400-freestyle relay: Matthew Grush, Riley Haugen, Tate Miller, Logan Kelly (first, 3:39.12); Adam Pike, Kyle Mayer, Thomas Asmus, Jackson Barry (third, 4:10.38); Zachary Vgood, Jackson Hilkin, Samuel Langstaff, Zachary Evenson (fifth, 4:57.39)