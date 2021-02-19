expand
Ad Spot

February 18, 2021

Kelly sets the AHS record in the 200-freestyle as Packers fall to Panthers

By Daily Herald

Published 9:51 pm Thursday, February 18, 2021

Logan Kelly broke another Austin High School record as the Packers lost to Rochester Century 98-85 in a virtual meet Bud Higgins Pool Thursday.

Kelly swam the 200-yard freestyle in 1:43.70 to break the record of Nick Brehmer, who swam a time of 1:45.28 in 2013.

Kelly, a senior, now has his name on six AHS records.

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-yard medley relay: Kyle Mayer, Winston Walkup, Joseph Hilkin, Tate Miller (second, 1:53.07); Kenny Cabeen, Jackson Barry, Adam Pike, Joseph Garry (fourth, 2:05.64)

200-freestyle: Logan Kelly (first, 1:43.70); Matthew Grush (fourth, 2:06.53); Samuel Langstaff (sixth, 2:30.72)

200-individual medley: Winston Walkup (first, 2:08.68); Joseph Hilkin (fourth, 2:33.10); Adam Pike (fifth, 2:38.11)

50-freestyle: Riley Haugen (second, 24.70); Kenny Cabeen (fourth, 25.25)

Diving: Riley Ferguson (first, 179.63); Isaiah Cabeen (second, 131.11); Michael Fuentes (third, 66.46)

100-butterfly: Joseph Hilkin (third, 1:00.48); Matthew Grush (fifth, 1:06.53)

100-freestyle: Riley Haugen (third, 55.58); Adam Pike (fifth, 58.88); Kyle Mayer (sixth, 59.72)

500-freestyle: Tate Miller (second, 5:37.26); Kenny Cabeen (fifth, 6:07.41); Thomas Asmus (sixth, 6:12)

200-freestyle relay: Logan Kelly, Matthew Grush, Joseph Hilkin, Tate Miller (second, 1:34.48); Winston Walkup, Riley Haugen, Joseph Garry, Kenny Cabeen (third, 1:40.33); Samuel Langstaff, Thomas Herrick, Riley Ferguson, Zachary Vgood (sixth, 2:07.89)

100-backstroke: Winston Walkup (first, 59.13); Kyle Mayer (fourth, 1:10.48); Zachary Evenson (fifth, 1:16.62)

100-breaststroke: Logan Kelly (first, 57.70); Jackson Barry (sixth, 1:14.98)

400-freestyle relay: Matthew Grush, Riley Haugen, Tate Miller, Logan Kelly (first, 3:39.12); Adam Pike, Kyle Mayer, Thomas Asmus, Jackson Barry (third, 4:10.38); Zachary Vgood, Jackson Hilkin, Samuel Langstaff, Zachary Evenson (fifth, 4:57.39)

More News

Bruins rally past Steel

Cougars slip past Austin girls hockey team

Packer wrestler split a pair of duals as Wilson goes 2-0

Awesome Blossoms fall to Kenyon-Wanamingo

Education

Austin votes Byron’s Joey Page as next superintendent

News

NASA rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life

Business

Bankers say economy is improving in rural parts of 10 states

News

New vaccine tool will tell Minnesotans when they’re eligible for COVID shots

Albert Lea

Trial date set for man charged with Shady Oaks shooting

News

Rush Limbaugh, ‘voice of American conservatism,’ has died

Education

Volz among finalists for APS superintendent position

News

Vaccine delays leave grocery workers feeling expendable

News

New research finds armed officers increases likelihood of mortality at school shootings

Mower County

1K state farmers, landowners now enrolled in water quality program

Mower County

Making life a little easier

Mower County

Herald to host contests through its website

Mower County

‘What we do is essential to life’

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Brianna Klouse

News

Ice on Lake Superior up nearly 25% amid subfreezing temps

News

Drive for low-cost housing finds bipartisan buy-in

Agriculture

MN beef producer survey deadline extended to March 31

News

Minnesota schools plan to continue virtual learning options in fall 2021

News

Leaders of Iowa town jailed in long-running corruption case

News

Minn. nears vaccine milestone; Gov. Walz readies school plan

News

Growing pains: How one southern Minnesota city is taking steps to address diversity, inclusion

News

Cost of a single Bitcoin exceeds $50K for first time

News

Minnesota lawmakers introduce board to regulate drug prices

Health

Mower County continues to see decrease in active COVID cases