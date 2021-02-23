expand
Ad Spot

February 23, 2021

Jerome F. Gerber, 90

By Daily Herald

Published 5:29 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Jerome F. Gerber, 90

Jerome Frank Gerber, 90 of Adams, Minnesota, passed away at the Spring Valley Care Center on Monday, February 22, 2021.

Jerome was born on September 6, 1930, in Adams, Minnesota, the youngest child of John and Martha Gerber. He grew up on a farm in Taopi, Minnesota.

Jerome completed his GED. He attended church sponsored activities with friends at the Brownsdale Roller Rink where he met Darlene. They were married on August 19, 1952. Jerome farmed before and after his Army military service at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He also worked many years at the American Can Factory in Austin, Minnesota and IBM in Rochester, Minnesota.

Jerome and Darlene enjoyed wedding dances and a range of road trips – from going to the Dairy Queen, to visiting family, and going to Alaska. He was devout in his faith and enjoyed spending time with family.

Jerome is survived by his children, Dennis (Elaine) Gerber of Austin, Minnesota, Diane (Dana) Inman of Rochester, Minnesota, Gary (Jan) Gerber of Rochester, Minnesota, and Brian Gerber of LeRoy, Minnesota. He enjoyed 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and all of his brothers and sisters – Arthur Gerber, Ray Gerber, Lawrence Gerber, Robert Gerber, Florence Fasbender, Serelda Kramer.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 27th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Adams with Father Gregory Leif officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 26th at the Adams Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Saturday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home. Masks, social distancing, hand sanitizing and all MN Dept. of Health COVID-19 protocol will be followed.

More News

Hormel announces executive appointments

Inspiring Catch

Austin man charged with 3 counts of arson

Jayne Gibson: Lillis spreads warmth with others

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Latest Stories

  • Special Section

    More special sections

Business

Hormel announces executive appointments

Mower County

Inspiring Catch

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man charged with 3 counts of arson

News

Lawsuit could have courts redraw state’s political maps

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: Feb. 7-13

Mower County

Voting begins in MnDOT’s Name a Snowplow contest

Agriculture

USDA accepting applications to help low-income individuals and families buy or repair homes

Mower County

Photos: Austinites pick up the Challenge

Health

Cumulative COVID cases exceeds 480K

News

Older people in rural counties more likely to get vaccinated

Health

U of M, UMN Hormel Institute, and Mayo collaborate on new citizen science project

Blooming Prairie

Blooming Prairie Second Quarter Honor Roll

News

Walz’s $518M bonding bill includes money to rebuild cities

News

Half a million dead in US, confirming virus’s tragic reach

News

Security officials to answer for Jan. 6 failures at Capitol

News

Supreme Court won’t halt turnover of Trump’s tax records

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

UPDATE: Austin woman killed after being struck by vehicle

Health Updates

Beyond 100M: Biden team aiming for bigger vaccine numbers

News

Senator seeks probe of natural gas price spikes during storm

Mower County

Update: The Plunge goes on, raises over $12K

News

Biden declares major disaster in Texas as federal aid flows

Health Updates

What’s safe after COVID-19 vaccination? Don’t shed masks yet

Mower County

Risking relapse

Mower County

Council approves 2021 street projects