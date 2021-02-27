expand
Ad Spot

February 27, 2021

Jamey Helgeson: Join our virtual programs in March and April

By Jamey Helgeson

Published 6:30 am Saturday, February 27, 2021

Since March 2020, we have held over 200 virtual programs and that will continue into the spring and possibly the summer months and beyond.

If you need access to technology, we have Chromebooks that we can lend to you for four weeks.

Upcoming Virtual Programs in March-April include: 80s Rewind, Adaptive Yoga with a Chair, Bingo, Cooking, COVID-19 Forum, Crafts, Game Night, Get Into The Groove Dance Party, Get Up and Get Moving, Grooving to the 50s and 60s with Brian Lewis, Happy Hour, Lunch Bunch, Movie Night, Music and Movement, People First, Spring Fling Dance Party, Trivia, Minnesota Self-Advocacy Conference and Virtual Tours.

If you have any questions, give LIFE Mower County a call at 507-433-8994.

Virtual Disability Services Day at the Capitol

Virtual Disability Services Day at the Capitol on Tuesday, March 9, is your opportunity to share with your legislators how the services that are provided support people with disabilities to maximize their abilities and achieve opportunities, allowing them to live their best life possible. Learn more and register at www.disabilityservicesday.com/.

26th annual Rose Sale

The sale will run through March 23, with the pick-up and delivery day being held on Tuesday, April 6.

Long stemmed red and lollipop (multicolored) roses are available for purchase. All proceeds from LIFE Mower County’s Rose Sale benefit children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, autism and epilepsy. Your participation in LIFE’s Rose Sale provides critical funding for programs and services.

Let someone know that you care and support the work of LIFE Mower County by supporting our 26th annual Rose Sale. Volunteer opportunities are available. Learn more at www.lifemowercounty.org/rose-sale, email info@lifemowercounty.org or call LIFE Mower County at 507-433-8994.

Upcoming Events

Monday: Virtual COVID-19 Forum at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Tuesday: Virtual Game Night, 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Bowling League, 4 p.m.

Thursday: Virtual Crafts, 4 p.m.

Friday: Virtual Get Into The Groove Dance Party, 6 p.m.

March 8: Virtual Adaptive Yoga with a Chair, 3:30 p.m.

March 9: Virtual 80s Rewind, 6 p.m.

March 10: Bowling League, 4 p.m.

March 11: Virtual Trivia, 4 p.m.

March 12: Virtual Movie Night, 6 p.m.

March 13: Virtual Lunch Bunch, noon

More News

Dornink working to move Minnesota past the pandemic

PROGRESS 2021: A Cut Above

PROGRESS 2021: Granting a path to the future

PROGRESS 2021: ‘For God and Country’

Mower County

Dornink working to move Minnesota past the pandemic

Business

PROGRESS 2021: A Cut Above

Business

PROGRESS 2021: Granting a path to the future

Lyle

PROGRESS 2021: ‘For God and Country’

Albert Lea

Bennett: There is a need for transparent process

Agriculture

PROGRESS 2021: Classroom to Combine

Mower County

A series of fortunate events

News

US consumers rebound to boost spending 2.4% as income jumps

Education

Keeping students in the classroom

News

Ex-cop appeals murder conviction to Minnesota Supreme Court

News

Third US vaccine could raise question: Which shots are best?

Health

Cumulative Mower County COVID cases surpasses 4K

Mower County

MC Historical Society will hold its annual meeting virtually on March 18

Education

Helping get the word out

News

Biden surveys Texas weather damage, thanks emergency workers

News

Congress split on US strikes in Syria on Iran-backed militia

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Predatory offender receives additional sexual assault charges

News

Front-line food plant workers up next for COVID-19 vaccine

News

Projected $1.6B surplus shoves aside deficit

Breaking News

Breaking News: Police investigating Austin woman’s death after finding “suspicious” injury

News

House to vote on virus bill; arbiter says wage hike a no-go

Business

Kramer Honored As Best-In-State Wealth Advisor by Forbes magazine

News

State to vaccinate 70% of seniors before expanding vaccine eligibility

Health Updates

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, flu has disappeared in the US