Jamey Helgeson: Join our virtual programs in March and April

Since March 2020, we have held over 200 virtual programs and that will continue into the spring and possibly the summer months and beyond.

If you need access to technology, we have Chromebooks that we can lend to you for four weeks.

Upcoming Virtual Programs in March-April include: 80s Rewind, Adaptive Yoga with a Chair, Bingo, Cooking, COVID-19 Forum, Crafts, Game Night, Get Into The Groove Dance Party, Get Up and Get Moving, Grooving to the 50s and 60s with Brian Lewis, Happy Hour, Lunch Bunch, Movie Night, Music and Movement, People First, Spring Fling Dance Party, Trivia, Minnesota Self-Advocacy Conference and Virtual Tours.

If you have any questions, give LIFE Mower County a call at 507-433-8994.

Virtual Disability Services Day at the Capitol

Virtual Disability Services Day at the Capitol on Tuesday, March 9, is your opportunity to share with your legislators how the services that are provided support people with disabilities to maximize their abilities and achieve opportunities, allowing them to live their best life possible. Learn more and register at www.disabilityservicesday.com/.

26th annual Rose Sale

The sale will run through March 23, with the pick-up and delivery day being held on Tuesday, April 6.

Long stemmed red and lollipop (multicolored) roses are available for purchase. All proceeds from LIFE Mower County’s Rose Sale benefit children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, autism and epilepsy. Your participation in LIFE’s Rose Sale provides critical funding for programs and services.

Let someone know that you care and support the work of LIFE Mower County by supporting our 26th annual Rose Sale. Volunteer opportunities are available. Learn more at www.lifemowercounty.org/rose-sale, email info@lifemowercounty.org or call LIFE Mower County at 507-433-8994.

Upcoming Events

Monday: Virtual COVID-19 Forum at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Tuesday: Virtual Game Night, 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Bowling League, 4 p.m.

Thursday: Virtual Crafts, 4 p.m.

Friday: Virtual Get Into The Groove Dance Party, 6 p.m.

March 8: Virtual Adaptive Yoga with a Chair, 3:30 p.m.

March 9: Virtual 80s Rewind, 6 p.m.

March 10: Bowling League, 4 p.m.

March 11: Virtual Trivia, 4 p.m.

March 12: Virtual Movie Night, 6 p.m.

March 13: Virtual Lunch Bunch, noon