Idris controls the paint as Packers bring down Panthers

The Austin boys basketball team scored a win over Rochester Century (4-2 overall) by a score of 56-49 in Rochester Tuesday.

Victor Idris put up 15 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks and two steals for the Packers (5-1 overall) and Gage Manahan added eight points, three rebounds and three steals.

Austin 25 31 – 56

Century 18 31 – 49

Austin scoring: Victor Idris, 15; Emmanuel Manyuon, 13; Teyghan Hovland, 10; Gage Manahan, 8; Okey Okey, 5; Dieth Duop, 2; Casey Berg, 2; free throws: 84 percent (16-for-19)