expand
Ad Spot

February 18, 2021

Ice on Lake Superior up nearly 25% amid subfreezing temps

By Associated Press

Published 6:50 am Wednesday, February 17, 2021

DULUTH — Ice coverage on Lake Superior has increased by nearly 25% over the past week thanks to the long stretch of subfreezing temperatures.

The lake was experiencing historically low percentages of ice in January. But that changed Monday when nearly 32 percent of the lake had ice, a rapid increase from 7 percent just a week ago, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The expansion of ice coverage is good news for ice anglers, aquatic life that depends on ice cover and shorelines. Ice increase is expected to continue, potentially covering 44 percent of the lake by the end of this week, The Star Tribune reported Tuesday.

Ice usually reaches its annual maximum in late February to early March. The NOAA had predicted last month that the lake’s ice would peak at 31 percent.

Recent ice expansion is between the North and South Shores in the western “nose” of Superior, within and south of the Apostle Islands, and between Isle Royale and mainland Minnesota and Canada, the National Weather Service’s Duluth office said Monday.

“It’s important to remember ice is never 100 percent safe and that much of this ice is newly formed and can still shift and move,” the agency noted.

More than two dozen ice anglers were rescued after an ice floe broke off near Duluth’s shoreline last week. Although there were no injuries, equipment worth thousands of dollars was abandoned.

Consecutive low ice years could cause the lake to warm, which risks creating an environment in warm months for harmful algae blooms that choke out aquatic life and can be toxic to humans, according to researchers.

The second-lowest average ice coverage for Lake Superior was in January, according to NOAA records that date to 1973.

More News

Hope Floats: Packer guard is tough to stop

Rush Limbaugh, ‘voice of American conservatism,’ has died

Volz among finalists for APS superintendent position

Robert Allen Justice, 82

News

Rush Limbaugh, ‘voice of American conservatism,’ has died

Education

Volz among finalists for APS superintendent position

News

Vaccine delays leave grocery workers feeling expendable

News

New research finds armed officers increases likelihood of mortality at school shootings

Mower County

1K state farmers, landowners now enrolled in water quality program

Mower County

Making life a little easier

Mower County

Herald to host contests through its website

Mower County

‘What we do is essential to life’

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Brianna Klouse

News

Ice on Lake Superior up nearly 25% amid subfreezing temps

News

Drive for low-cost housing finds bipartisan buy-in

Agriculture

MN beef producer survey deadline extended to March 31

News

Minnesota schools plan to continue virtual learning options in fall 2021

News

Leaders of Iowa town jailed in long-running corruption case

News

Minn. nears vaccine milestone; Gov. Walz readies school plan

News

Growing pains: How one southern Minnesota city is taking steps to address diversity, inclusion

News

Cost of a single Bitcoin exceeds $50K for first time

News

Minnesota lawmakers introduce board to regulate drug prices

Health

Mower County continues to see decrease in active COVID cases

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man pleads guilty to drug sales

News

Hospitals still ration medical N95 masks as stockpiles swell

News

‘A complete bungle:’ Texas’ energy pride goes out with cold

Austin Packers

The more things change … The more they stay the same

News

Minnesota House pulls $35M security fund for officer trials