Holtz scores three times as Packers beat Mankato West

The Austin girls hockey team beat Mankato West (2-8 overall, 2-8 Big Nine) 5-1 in Mankato Tuesday.

Kate Holtz netted a hat trick for the Packers (5-3-1 overall, 5-3-1 Big Nine) as she piled up three goals and one assist.

Lexi Stich had one goal and two assists, AJ Berrera scored on a penalty shot and Shebly Davidson had 38 saves for Austin.

“Our defense has been really tough lately. If we continue to play this well on the defensive side that should help moving toward the playoffs,” Austin head coach Troy Holtz said. “Kate was really happy to get the hat trick, she hit the pipe on a breakaway 30 seconds earlier.”