expand
Ad Spot

February 5, 2021

Hobart Belknap, 100

By Daily Herald

Published 8:48 am Thursday, February 4, 2021

Hobart Belknap, 100

J. Hobart Belknap, age 100 of Austin, Minnesota passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Comforcare.

Hobe was born on April 1, 1920 in Ceylon, MN on his home farm to Cole and Agnes Belknap. He earned his undergraduate degree from Iowa State University in agriculture. Hobe was a U.S. Veteran serving in the Army Air Corps during WWII. On October 22, 1955 he married Elizabeth Rogstad in Minneapolis, MN. They started their marriage in Galesburg, IL where Hobe worked for Doane Agricultural, before transferring to Austin, MN. Throughout the remainder of his career in Austin he worked for Doane Agriculture, Austin Farm Center and Lutheran Brotherhood before retiring from St. Olaf Lutheran Church. Hobe and Elizabeth later adopted two children: Richard and two years later, Margaret.

After retirement you could find Hobe spending endless hours in his woodworking shop. He volunteered at Comforcare assisting with BINGO and enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels.

Hobe was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth Belknap; daughter Margaret Handt; parents Cole Belknap and Agnes Belknap; brother Ward Belknap and his wife Esther Belknap; brother Kenyon Belknap and his wife Betty Belknap; and sister, Miriam Belknap.

He is survived by son Richard (Elizabeth) Belknap; son-in-law William Handt; grandchildren Heather (Jon) Meyer and Tyler Belknap (Trish Marin) and great-grandchildren Kaiden and Nora Meyer.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 8th at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary with Reverend Liz Erickson Officiating. Visitation is one hour before the service Monday.

More News

Packer backcourt is on the rise

MSHSL has a plan for winter state tournaments

Minnesota Republicans counter Chauvin trial security plan

Pending notice: Patricia Tabor, 74

News

Minnesota Republicans counter Chauvin trial security plan

News

Minnesota officials clash on security plan for Chauvin trial

News

US unemployment claims fall to 779,000 but job cuts grind on

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Sheriff’s Office investigating storage shed break-ins

Mower County

Tune into the Old Time Radio Show

Mower County

Late night Mexican eats

Local Government

Council approves 28th Street NE construction agreement

Mower County

2020 Conservationists of the Year

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Predatory offender gets probation for child porn possession

News

Minneapolis Fed chief: Vaccinations are key to economic recovery

Blooming Prairie

Pair of accidents send area people to hospital

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Woman charged with selling over 50 grams of meth to police informant

Local Government

County Board candidates address issues – Part 1

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Kaitlin Meiergerd

News

New law provides Liberian immigrants pathway to citizenship, but few are applying

Health

Mayo Clinic Health System receives stroke award

Health

County and state see slight decrease in active COVID cases

Mower County

Update: Area placed under Winter Storm Watch

News

Schumer moves ahead on Biden virus aid, GOP talks continue

News

Trump lawyer: Impeachment case ‘undemocratic,’ ill-advised

Mower County

The Great PTTP Challenge postponed to Feb. 13

News

‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44

Health

Minnesota expands vaccine supply for seniors and educators

Local Government

Bridge replacement on the docket for next City Council meeting