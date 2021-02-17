Herald to host contests through its website

Starting today, the Herald will host a variety of contests on its website to promote fun for readers.

The contests can be found by clicking on “Contests” on the black toolbar on the top of the site. Opportunities will include everything from simple sweepstakes to contests asking readers to vote or even sports-related game predictions where people will compete among other Herald readers.

The first contest opportunity will be for people to win one of four digital memberships to the Herald. Winners will be selected in a computer-generated random drawing.

Also planned in the next few weeks will be college basketball brackets to get you in the mood for the playoffs.

While some contests may have the opportunity to win national prizes, there will always be local prizes as well.

“We are excited to provide local fun and entertainment in the way that consumers want it,” said Publisher Crystal Miller. “We intend to do many local contests.”

Businesses interested in giving away prizes to promote excitement in the community should contact Miller at 507-434-2220 or at crystal.miller@austindailyherald.com.

In addition to contests, it will also be a place where people can upload photos for various photo galleries that will print in the newspaper or Austin Living Magazine.