February 4, 2021

Hayfield girls fall short in double OT

By Daily Herald

Published 6:13 pm Wednesday, February 3, 2021

The Hayfield girls basketball team dropped a nail-biter to Kingsland (5-1 overall) by a score of 78-73 in Hayfield Tuesday.

Hayfield (4-2 overall) was up 32-19 at the half and the overtime was forced when Kingsland hit a buzzer beater at the end of regulation. Hayfield forced the second OT when Chelsea Christopherson scored on a put-back.

Hayfield scoring: Natalie Beaver, 25; Kristen Watson, 21; Chelsea Christopherson, 7; Alexis Ward, 7; Aine Stasko, 7; Caitlyn Hendrickson, 6; free throws: 57 percent (13-for-23)

