expand
Ad Spot

February 25, 2021

Hayfield boys trounce Faribault Bethlehem Academy

By Daily Herald

Published 9:14 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021

The Hayfield boys basketball team beat Faribault Bethlehem Academy (3-8 overall, 2-7 Gopher) 79-51 in Hayfield.

Hayfield (10-3 overall, 8-2 Gopher) opened the second half with a 12-2 run in two minutes to go up by 25 points.

FBA   21  30  —  51

Hayfield 36  43  —  79

Hayfield scoring: Ethan Slaathaug, 25; Ethan Pack, 12; Lucas Hansen, 11; Easton Fritcher, 10; Isaac Matti, 8; Kobe Foster, 8; Joey Tempel, 3; Erik Bungum, 2; free throws: 70 percent (7-for-10)

More News

Rebel boys get past Rockets

Packer girls suffer a tough loss against Wingers

Bulldog wrestlers score a sweep

Lyle-Pacelli boys crush Houston

News

70% of older Minnesotans to be vaccinated before next phase

Health Updates

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, flu has disappeared in the US

News

GOP rallies solidly against Democrats’ virus relief package

Mower County

AU: ‘Austin residents will be affected by increase in natural gas prices’

Local Government

Mower County awards $773K in business relief grants

Education

Mower County CEO Program drive-in fundraiser to be held this weekend

News

February spike expected in Minnesotans’ home heating bills

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Ag world celebrates National FFA Week

Mower County

The American Legion helps get National Personnel Records Center to reopen

Mower County

In Your Community: Nachos for Animals

Education

Education Briefs: Riverland 2020 Honors List

Local Government

Board agrees to resolution against California standards

Education

APS board hires Byron superintendent

Business

Hormel announces executive appointments

Mower County

Inspiring Catch

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man charged with 3 counts of arson

News

Lawsuit could have courts redraw state’s political maps

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: Feb. 7-13

Mower County

Voting begins in MnDOT’s Name a Snowplow contest

Agriculture

USDA accepting applications to help low-income individuals and families buy or repair homes

Mower County

Photos: Austinites pick up the Challenge

Health

Cumulative COVID cases exceeds 480K

News

Older people in rural counties more likely to get vaccinated

Health

U of M, UMN Hormel Institute, and Mayo collaborate on new citizen science project