Hayfield boys hit 14 threes to take down Lyle-Pacelli

The Hayfield boys basketball team caught fire with 10 first half three-pointers as it beat Lyle-Pacelli 85-73 in Hayfield Tuesday.

The Vikings (8-3 overall) connected on 14 total threes as Ethan Pack put up a career-high 20 points and Kobe Foster added a career-high nine points. Ethan Slaathaug had a triple double with 25 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists and Isaac Matti had 26 points.

Cole Walter had 22 points for the Athletics (7-2 overall) as their six-game winning streak came to an end.

LP 39 — 73

Hayfield 44 — 85

Hayfield scoring: Isaac Matti, 26; Ethan Slaathaug, 25; Ethan Pack, 20; Kobe Foster, 9; Easton Fritcher, 2; Erik Bungum, 2; Karver Heydt, 1; free throws: 19-for-28

LP scoring: Cole Walter, 22; Buay Koak, 17; Jed Nelson, 14; Zach Bollingberg, 14; Sam Nelsen, 6; free throws: 11-for-18