Harold Haskin, 80, of Backus, MN, formerly of Denver, IA, passed away on January 4th, 2021 at Abbot Northwestern Hospital in Mpls, MN due to complications of COVID-19. Memorial Services will be at a later date.

Harold DuWayne Haskin was born on June 3rd, 1940 in Austin, MN. The son of Ernest Adelbert Haskin and Vesta Lucille (Clayton) Haskin. He attended and graduated from Austin High School, also while studying home construction.

In 1960, He married Jeanne Marie Chase. They moved to Waterloo, then to Denver while starting his career with John Deere retiring in 1995. They had 3 children. Jeanne died in 2003. In 2006 he married Sharon Ann Fratzke and moved to Backus, MN where they lived a healthy lifestyle on a lake, enjoyed entertaining family and friends, traveling the world together and of course FISHING. He could fix anything and for sure had one or two of everything in the garage, somewhere. He belonged to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hackensack. There he gained many friends and fond memories of volunteering to make lefse and maple syrup. We’re all going to miss him terribly.

Left to cherish memories are his wife Sharon, children Larae Maas (special friend Jim Eichenberger) of Waverly, Dean Haskin of Waverly, Amy (Chris) Eilers of Mason City, Darcy Fratzke of Waterloo, Rob (Etta) Fratze of Waterloo, Lynn Fratzke of Sioux Falls, SD, Steve Fratzke of Waterloo, Brenda (Dave) Leinbaugh of Evansdale, sister Velma Bonnerup of Albert Lea, brothers James (Jean) Haskin of Dunkerton, Ernest Haskin of Denver, brother in law Don Starry of Austin, sisters in law Sharron Haskin of Waterloo, Marion Lickteig of Rose Creek, Shirly (Bill) O’Hara of Des Moines and Kay Adair of Backus.

Grandchildren: Chris Maas, Tony Mass & Ketsy, Jennifer (Steve) Simpson, Matthew Maas & Tammy, Daniel Haskin, David Haskin, Tyler (Michelle) Coleman, Brady (Abigail) Coleman, Lucas Coleman, Matt Fratzke, Stephanie Sherwood & Ed, Juli (Torrey) Bergman, Gabe (Angie) Fratzke, Jim Fratzke, Dan Fratzke, Michael (Sydney) Cayler, Garret Cayler & Rachael, Justin Cayler, Ashley (Scott) Ambrose

Great Grandchildren: Leah Johnson, Emma Simpson, Grace, Amity and Lane Maas, Dimitri and Toby Haskin, Stella and Waylon Coleman. Elsa and Anja Bergman, Logan Fratzke, Carter Johnson, Drew Burt, Amber Sasse, Blakley Cayler, Jersey and Keegan Ambrose, Jack Fratzke along with many loving nieces and nephews.

Preceded in Death: Jeanne Haskin, his parents Ernest and Vesta Haskin, brothers Lloyd and Kenneth Haskin, Sisters Dorothy (Harvey) Haskin, Eleanor (Fred) Lickteig, Arlis (Ron) Snyder, Donald Bonnerup, Beverlee Starry, Rose Haskin, Tom Adair, daughter in law Karen Fratzke and Great Grand daughter Ellie Haskin.