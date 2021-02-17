expand
February 18, 2021

Grand Meadow girls beat Lyle-Pacelli

By Daily Herald

Published 10:20 pm Tuesday, February 16, 2021

The Grand Meadow girls basketball team topped Lyle-Pacelli (1-10 overall, 1-8 SEC) by a score of 73-46 in GM Tuesday.

Lexy Foster had 10 points and 13 rebounds for GM (6-5 overall, 6-2 SEC).

LP 16  30  —  46

GM 30  33  —  73

GM scoring: Kendyl Queensland, 20; Sydney Cotten, 12; Lexy Foster, 10; Gina Stier, 9; River Landers, 6; Madison Hindt, 5; Rebecca Hoffman, 5; Isabelle Fretty, 3; McKenna Hendrickson, 3; free throws: 46 percent (6-for-13)

LP scoring: Alana Rogne, 23; Olivia Heard, 10; Emma Wilde, 4; Kirsten Koopal, 3; Lilly VaDeer, 2; Audrey Heard, 2; Morgan Klankowski, 2; free throws: 53 percent (10-for-19)

