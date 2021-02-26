expand
Ad Spot

February 26, 2021

Hayfield’s Ethan Slaathaug drives against Randolph in the first half of their Section 1A semifinal game last season at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Herald file photo

Get to Know: Ethan Slaathaug

By Daily Herald

Published 5:22 pm Friday, February 26, 2021

Achieving common goals as a team

 

Ethan Slaathaug is a senior at Hayfield

Q: What sports do you compete in?

A: The sports I compete in are cross country, football, basketball and baseball.

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: My favorite sports memory was when we won the section baseball game to go to state and we all rushed the field and dog-piled on each other. That was a great moment!

Q: What have you learned from sports?

A: I have learned from sports the importance of working as a team to achieve a common goal. I learned that every member of the team has a role that is very important. Everyone matters and if they do their part, then the team will be successful.

Q: Who is your biggest sports role model and why?

A: Lebron James Is my biggest role model because of how hard he works everyday and how good of a guy he is. He is a very good family guy who takes care of his family and is super supportive of his kids.

Q: If you could have a conversation with anyone, who would it be?

A: If I could have a conversation with anyone it would be Steve Carell because of how much I like the TV show “The Office.” I think he would have me rolling in laughter.

Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?

A: The biggest obstacle I had to overcome was moving to a new school when I was a freshman. I did not know a lot of kids and I was new to Hayfield, so to go into a new school and play sports in the school was tough. I also had to play sports with different kids then I was used to so a lot of changes made for some stress, but everyone was super nice and supportive.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: My dream job would be something in business. Either working as a salesman and working my way up to a manager and keep going.

Q: What is your favorite food?

A: My favorite food is medium rare steak and mashed potatoes.

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: My plan for after high school is to go to a private 4-year college and play basketball.

Q: How do you feel about living through a pandemic?

A: It was hard to adapt to the new rules, but I must do my part to keep everyone safe and fight the pandemic back.

More News

Wings score five times in the third to beat Bruins

Let the good times “role:” Glue guys step up in win for Austin

Southland girls just miss out on upset bid

Keeping students in the classroom

Education

Keeping students in the classroom

News

Ex-cop appeals murder conviction to Minnesota Supreme Court

News

Third US vaccine could raise question: Which shots are best?

Health

Cumulative Mower County COVID cases surpasses 4K

Mower County

MC Historical Society will hold its annual meeting virtually on March 18

Education

Helping get the word out

News

Biden surveys Texas weather damage, thanks emergency workers

News

Congress split on US strikes in Syria on Iran-backed militia

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Predatory offender receives additional sexual assault charges

News

Front-line food plant workers up next for COVID-19 vaccine

News

Projected $1.6B surplus shoves aside deficit

Breaking News

Breaking News: Police investigating Austin woman’s death after finding “suspicious” injury

News

House to vote on virus bill; arbiter says wage hike a no-go

Business

Kramer Honored As Best-In-State Wealth Advisor by Forbes magazine

News

State to vaccinate 70% of seniors before expanding vaccine eligibility

Health Updates

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, flu has disappeared in the US

News

GOP rallies solidly against Democrats’ virus relief package

Mower County

AU: ‘Austin residents will be affected by increase in natural gas prices’

Local Government

Mower County awards $773K in business relief grants

Education

Mower County CEO Program drive-in fundraiser to be held this weekend

News

February spike expected in Minnesotans’ home heating bills

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Ag world celebrates National FFA Week

Mower County

The American Legion helps get National Personnel Records Center to reopen

Mower County

In Your Community: Nachos for Animals