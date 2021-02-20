Fritcher paces Vikings to a win over WEM

Easton Fritcher set the tone early on with some big hustle plays and the Hayfield boy basketball team rolled past Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (3-5 overall, 3-4 Gopher) 76-53 in Hayfield Friday.

Fritcher controlled a steal while he was falling to the ground and he was able to flip a pass up to Ethan Slaathaug for a lay-up in the first half. Fritcher finished with 17 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and five steals.

“Easton had a great all around game,” Hayfield head coach Chris Pack said. “He made some really great plays.”

Isaac Matti added 20 for the Vikings (9-3 overall, 7-2 Gopher).

WEM 24 29 — 53

Hayfield 45 31 — 76

Hayfield scoring: Isaac Matti, 20; Easton Fritcher, 17; Ethan Slaathaug, 17; Ethan Pack, 14; Lucas Hansen, 4; Isaiah Tempel, 2; Erik Bungum, 2; free throws: 71 percent (5-for-7)