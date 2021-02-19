expand
February 18, 2021

Foster scores a double-double as Grand Meadow girls roll past Lyle-Pacelli

By Daily Herald

Published 9:38 pm Thursday, February 18, 2021

The Grand Meadow girls basketball team beat Lyle-Pacelli (1-11 overall, 1-9 SEC) 68-36 in Lyle Thursday.

Sydney Cotten had 16 points and eight rebounds for GM (7-5 overall, 7-2 SEC) and Lexy Foster added 12 points and 13 rebounds.

GM 34  34  —  68

LP 23  13  —  36

GM scoring: Sydney Cotten, 16; River Landers, 13; Lexy Foster, 12; McKenna Hendrickson, 9; Kendyl Queensland, 6; Madison Hindt, 5; Leah Hanson, 3; Gina Stier, 2; Rebecca Hoffman, 2; free throws: 45 percent (14-for-31)

LP scoring: Alana Rogne, 11; Kirsten Koopal, 8;  Olivia Heard, 5; Emma Wilde, 4; Lissandra Oritz, 3; Kendall Lewis, 2; Audrey Heard, 1; Lexi Lewis, 2; free throws: 25 percent (3-for-12)

Foster scores a double-double as Grand Meadow girls roll past Lyle-Pacelli

