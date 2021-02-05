expand
February 5, 2021

Five semi-finalists selected for APS superintendent, 2 from inside district

By Daily Herald

Published 12:03 pm Friday, February 5, 2021

The Austin Public Schools Board announced Friday they have selected five finalists for superintendent, including two from within the district.

Lori Volz, APS Executive Director of Finance and Operations

APS Director of Human Resources Mark Raymond and Executive Director of Finance and Operations Lori Volz are among the finalists selected, which also includes: 

  • Joseph Libby, Executive Director, Teaching and Learning Services, West Des Moines Community Schools, Iowa
  • Joey Page, Superintendent, Byron Public Schools
  • Michael Raso, Former Superintendent. Bettendorf Community Schools, Iowa

Interviews will be held beginning at 4 p.m. on Feb. 16-17. Interviews will be conducted through video conferencing and are open to the public, but will not be livestreamed. 

Candidates advancing to the second round will be interviewed starting at 1 p.m. on Feb. 18

The person hired will fill the position held by current superintendent David Krenz, who is slated to retire after 12 years in the

Mark Raymond, Director of Human Resources

district at the end of the school year.

When the superintendent search process started, it included an Austin Schools Superintendent Qualifications Survey in October, which generated 502 responses from staff, the community, students and business owners. This resulted in a brochure used to announce the vacancy.

This was followed in December by an Austin Public Schools Superintendent Listening Sessions Survey that was used to create specific questions for interviews. That generated responses from 177 participants.

