February 3, 2021

Kaitlin Meiergerd

FFA Spotlight: Kaitlin Meiergerd

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Name: Kaitlin Meiergerd

Grade: 10

Hometown: Austin

Parents: Alan and Michelle Meiergerd

Kaitlin Meiergerd

What are some activities you are involved with at Austin FFA?

This is my second year as a member of Austin’s FFA Chapter, where I am the current treasurer. In the last two years, I have participated in our chapter’s regular activities such as Feed a Farmer, helped put the first-ever Third Grade Virtual Farm Tour 2020 together, and sold fruit and butter braids in our annual Fruit Sales Fundraiser. I have been a member of the Food Science CDE (Career Development Event) and plan to join the Meats Team as it rolls out this next year. Right now, I am working with our officer’s team to participate in the upcoming Parliamentary Procedure LDE (Leadership Development Event) that takes place in a few short weeks. I have also started a SAE (Supervised Agriculture Experience) in Livestock Photography and look forward to exploring this during the next year. I am also considering applying for a Region VIII position and look forward to doing more with Region VIII as we are able.

What are some things you have learned while being in FFA?

I have learned leadership skills, communication skills, and how to work as a team.

What does it mean for you to be involved with FFA?

To me, being in FFA has given me the opportunity to represent something bigger than myself, as I have been able to grow as an individual while working with my chapter as a team.

What is a favorite memory you have had in your FFA Career?

My favorite memory is from last year when I made my first trip to the National FFA Convention. It was such an amazing feeling to look out amongst the other young people there and know that you were surrounded by others that have the same passion for agriculture. I also enjoyed making new friends from all over the United States.

What are your future plans?

I plan to attend a four year college and am currently looking at Radiology Technology as a field of study. Until then I am looking forward to experiencing all that my chapter offers me by being on the officer team, participating in State and National Conventions, exploring different CDE’s, LDE’s, and working on my SAE. 

What advice would you have for younger students/underclassmen/younger FFA members?

The advice I would share with anyone thinking about joining FFA is I would encourage them to do so. Get involved with the different activities that are offered, even if it is not something you are currently passionate about. You never know what you will find an interest in and pursue in the future.

Austin Ag Ed/FFA Advisors: Kim Schechinger and Nick Schiltz. Follow the Austin Ag Ed/FFA program on Facebook by ‘liking’ the Austin FFA page. Visit the Austin FFA webpage at www.austinffa.theaet.com

